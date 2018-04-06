Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scratched due to back tightness

Rizzo was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Brewers with lower back tightness, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

It appears as though Rizzo was removed due to precautionary reasons, as the first baseman has dealt with this same minor issue in previous years at random points throughout the season. Consider Rizzo day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest. In his place, Victor Caratini will man first base and bat sixth in the order.