Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Sits again Sunday

Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The Cubs are proceeding cautiously with the star first baseman and will hold Rizzo out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. The team plays host to the Pirates on Monday but has a scheduled off-day on Tuesday, so it's possible that it may hold Rizzo out until Wednesday. Victor Caratini will handle first base duties Sunday while Rizzo remains a day-to-day case.