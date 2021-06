Rizzo (back) is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Rizzo exited Sunday's loss to the Dodgers with tightness in his lower back and will be held out at least one game. Back issues have been a recurring theme for the veteran first baseman over the past few years, and it's unclear if the current injury will require a stint on the injured list or if he'll only need a day or two off before rejoining the lineup.