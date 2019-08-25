Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Sitting out Sunday
Rizzo (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Rizzo was removed from Saturday's contest with back tightness, and it's not a major surprise to see him sitting out the series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. According to Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com, the 30-year-old is considered day-to-day with mid-back pain. Ian Happ will cover first base Sunday while Addison Russell takes over at the keystone.
