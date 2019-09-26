Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Sitting Thursday

Rizzo (ankle) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

The Cubs are resting most of their starters for Wednesday's series finale, with Victor Caratini starting at first base in place of Rizzo. With Chicago eliminated from playoff contention, Rizzo -- who is still nursing a right ankle sprain -- may be withheld from the lineup over the team's final four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories