Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Rizzo's fourth-inning home run gave Chicago the lead for good and he tacked on a single in the eighth. The long ball was his first of the month and puts the first baseman on pace for a career-low 22 along with his lowest OPS since 2014 at .789.