Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smacks 22nd homer

Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.

Rizzo took Drew Smyly deep in the third inning to record his 22nd home run of the season. He followed that up with an RBI single in the fourth inning, bringing his total on the season to 75. The long ball was Rizzo's first since July 27 and only his third since the All-Star break. Despite the slow stretch, Rizzo still boasts an impressive .285/.391/.509 line across 501 plate appearances for the season.