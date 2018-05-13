Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smacks sixth home run
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.
Rizzo's home run came in the first inning off James Shields, opening up a three-run lead before the Cubs made a single out. After a slow start to the season, the first baseman has picked things up lately, earning at least one hit in eight of his last nine games and hitting five homers over that stretch.
