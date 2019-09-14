Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smashes grand slam

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs in a 17-8 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

Joe Maddon's experiment with Rizzo in the leadoff spot worked Friday, as he reached base three times and still received a big opportunity with the bases loaded in the third and took advantage with a grand slam. Rizzo is now 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers and six RBI in four games out of the leadoff spot this year. Overall, he's batting .286 with 26 home runs, 91 RBI, 86 runs and five steals in 489 at-bats this season.