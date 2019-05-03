Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Smashes three-run homer
Rizzo went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 4-0 win over the Cardinals on Friday.
Rizzo's third-inning shot off Jack Flaherty provided all the runs Kyle Hendricks would need and also contributed two singles and a walk. The 29-year-old first baseman is hitting .252 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI and has now homered four times in his last five games.
