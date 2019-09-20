Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Starts again Friday

Rizzo (ankle) will remain in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Rizzo suffered a moderate ankle sprain Sunday but was back in the lineup just four days later, hitting a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. Manager Joe Maddon cast some doubt on Rizzo's ability to play back-to-back games right away, but the first baseman is evidently able to tough it out. His presence is certainly a boon for the Cubs, who now sit one game out of the second Wild Card spot after Thursday's loss. Rizzo will lead off and play first base Friday.

