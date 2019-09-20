Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Status uncertain for Friday

Manager Joe Maddon is unsure if Rizzo (ankle) will be able to play Friday against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rizzo was a surprising addition to Thursday night's lineup, and while he did contribute with a solo home run, the slugger obviously wasn't close to 100 percent. His availability for the remainder of the series should become more clear after he's re-evaluated Friday. Victor Caratini figures to take over at first base if Rizzo is unable to go.