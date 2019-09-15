Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Suffers apparent ankle injury

Rizzo exited Sunday's game against the Pirates in the third inning with an apparent right ankle injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo appeared to twist his ankle hard while fielding a bunt and was helped off the field by two trainers. The injury -- if serious -- could prove disastrous for the postseason hopes of the Cubs, who are already missing shortstop Javier Baez (thumb) for the rest of the regular season. Expect the team to provide an update on Rizzo's condition after the game.