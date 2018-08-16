Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Swats 18th homer
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a homer, a single, a walk, three RBI and two stolen bases -- his fifth and sixth of the season -- in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
Manager Joe Maddon opted to switch up his order after Tuesday's shutout and it worked. Rizzo, who had primarily hit leadoff since July 11, put the Cubs up early with his two-run shot off Junior Guerra in the first frame, and he extended the team's lead to 7-2 with his fourth-inning single. He stole second base after collecting his second hit of the day and swiped another bag in eighth inning after being intentionally walked. The first baseman is now hitting a healthy .298/.400/.511 with three homers, nine RBI and two stolen bases in 13 games this month.
