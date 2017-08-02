Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Swats two home runs Tuesday
Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The Cubs scored 16 runs in this one, and Rizzo was right in the middle of it. He took Arizona starter Patrick Corbin deep in the third inning with a runner on, then added a solo shot off reliever Rubby De La Rosa. Rizzo now has three home runs in his last four games and 26 for the season.
