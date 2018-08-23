Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Tees off for 20th home run

Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Rizzo was hitless until the ninth inning, when he followed Javier Baez's three-run blast with a home run of his own. The 29-year-old first baseman has now homered in consecutive games to get to 20 in a season for the sixth straight year. Rizzo appears primed for a big finish in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories