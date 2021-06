Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over San Diego.

In the fifth inning, Rizzo put the Cubs ahead with a two-RBI double. The first baseman has gone 5-for-8 in two games since he returned from back stiffness. For the year, he's slashing .275/.377/.455 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases across 199 plate appearances.