Rizzo went 3-for-6 in Thursday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.
All three hits were singles, and Rizzo was unable to score any of the Cubs' nine runs, but it was still a solid night. He also hit leadoff for the second straight game, and that could quickly become a more regular thing if he continues to excel in the spot. Ian Happ, who started the season as the team's leadoff hitter, was out of the lineup for the second straight day. When he returns, it will be interesting to see how the Chicago lineup shakes out.
