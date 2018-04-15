Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: To return Monday

Rizzo (back) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Monday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Rizzo was placed on the disabled list April 9 but has been able to progress through his rehab schedule with no setbacks. Manager Joe Maddon reported Sunday that he expects Rizzo back in the lineup Monday, but that the team will be sure to monitor his condition throughout the game, especially due to the cold temperature.