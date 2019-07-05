Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Triples, scores twice in big win
Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Pirates.
Rizzo filled up the box score, and he's now up to an even 57 runs scored and 57 RBI this season to go with an .895 OPS. This game was also noteworthy because it was Rizzo's first time batting cleanup all year, as he's primarily batted third. With the Cubs erupting for 11 runs, the slugging first baseman could very likely stick in the No. 4 spot for the time being.
