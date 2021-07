Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Rizzo played a key role in a badly needed win, as the Cubs had lost 11 games in a row before Wednesday's contest. The first baseman missed three games during the skid with back tightness, and since returning on Friday, he's gone 6-for-22 with two extra-base hits. If Chicago has any chance of getting back into the NL Central race, it'll need Rizzo to stay healthy and get hot at the plate in a hurry.