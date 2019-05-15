Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Rizzo (back) said he'll most likely rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Reds or over the weekend against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rizzo didn't rule out a return to the lineup Wednesday, though he suggested it was unlikely. The first baseman has been sidelined since Sunday due to back tightness, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to spend time on the IL.

More News
Our Latest Stories