Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Unlikely to return Friday

Manager Joe Maddon said he "would be surprised" if Rizzo (back) returned Friday against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Thursday due to back tightness. While he's hoping to return against the Brewers over the weekend, it doesn't sound like he'll be ready to go for Friday's series opener. Victor Caratini is starting at first base in place of Rizzo on Thursday.