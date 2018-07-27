Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Walks it off Thursday

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a walkoff home run in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The walkoff capped off a three-run rally on the usually reliable Brad Boxberger. Rizzo is raking since the break, slashing .419/.550/.645 with a 17.5 percent walk rate that matches his 17.5 percent strikeout rate. He and the Cubs are off to St. Louis for a weekend series with the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories