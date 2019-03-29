Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Walks three times Thursday

Rizzo went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's season-opening win over the Rangers.

Javier Baez supplied two home runs and Kris Bryant went deep once in this one, but Rizzo was content being patient and getting on base four times. The 29-year-old has seen his walk rate hover between 11 and 13 percent the past six seasons, so he'll likely be somewhere in that range again in 2019.