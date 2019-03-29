Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Walks three times Thursday
Rizzo went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's season-opening win over the Rangers.
Javier Baez supplied two home runs and Kris Bryant went deep once in this one, but Rizzo was content being patient and getting on base four times. The 29-year-old has seen his walk rate hover between 11 and 13 percent the past six seasons, so he'll likely be somewhere in that range again in 2019.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Looking strong heading into season•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back in lineup after big day•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts 25th home run•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Reaches base five times•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Knocks in two vs. St. Louis•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores, drives in run in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...