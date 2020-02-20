Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will bat second in order

Rizzo confirmed Thursday that he'll serve as the Cubs' No. 2 hitter this season, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

First-year manager David Ross will keep the tandem of Kris Bryant and Rizzo in back-to-back lineup spots, though both players will move up one slot in the order after the pair most commonly batted second and third, respectively, in 2019. Assuming the Cubs stay committed to Rizzo as the No. 2 hitter, the first baseman could make a legitimate push for 700 plate appearances for the second time in his career if he's able to avoid any absences due to injury. Rizzo has some limited prior experience as a No. 2 hitter, slashing .300/.401/.515 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 237 career plate appearances out of that lineup spot.