Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will be activated Tuesday

Rizzo (back) is set to return from the disabled list Tuesday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Rizzo was expected to be activated before the Cubs' game Monday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather. He'll now have one extra day to rest his sore back before returning to the field Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories