Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will play Wednesday

Rizzo, who left Tuesday's game with a bruised right foot, will not miss Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

He fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning and X-rays came back negative. While the Brewers ended up winning 11-1, they were only up 3-1 when Victor Caratini replaced Rizzo at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning, so his removal likely wasn't related to the score. That said, Wednesday's series finale is a huge game in the race for the NL Central crown, so it's not surprising to hear that Rizzo will be back out there. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch before exiting.