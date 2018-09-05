Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Will play Wednesday
Rizzo, who left Tuesday's game with a bruised right foot, will not miss Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
He fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning and X-rays came back negative. While the Brewers ended up winning 11-1, they were only up 3-1 when Victor Caratini replaced Rizzo at first base in the bottom of the sixth inning, so his removal likely wasn't related to the score. That said, Wednesday's series finale is a huge game in the race for the NL Central crown, so it's not surprising to hear that Rizzo will be back out there. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch before exiting.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits, home run in loss•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches 23rd homer•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Records three more hits, home run•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores three times Sunday•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep for third straight game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...