Kilian's contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa ahead of his start in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kilian is a top prospect in the organization and will make his major-league debut during Saturday's nightcap. The right-hander has been effective in Iowa early in 2022, posting a 2.06 ERA, 41:15 K:BB and 1.28 WHIP in 39.1 innings. Although the 25-year-old needed some time to establish his mid-90s fastball velocity this year, he'll now get a chance to prove himself with the big-league club. If he impresses during Saturday's start, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in the rotation.