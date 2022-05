Kilian is expected to join the Cubs' rotation for good at some point this summer, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report.

His surface numbers at Triple-A Iowa are excellent, but his 10.1 BB% is a career-worst mark and he only recently started touching the upper-90s with his fastball, which is where that pitch was touching last year in the Arizona Fall League. Kilian has a 1.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and career-best 60.8 GB% through seven starts.