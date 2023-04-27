Kilian threw a bullpen session Thursday and isn't listed among Triple-A Iowa probable starting pitchers this weekend, suggesting he could be called up to make a spot start for the Cubs on Saturday in Miami, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

The Cubs require a new fifth starter this week with Jameson Taillon (groin) recently moving to the injured list, and all signs point to Kilian getting the first chance to replace him. After being lit up for eight earned runs in his 2023 debut for Iowa on April 2, Kilian rebounded nicely over his most recent two outings, logging a 1.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across nine innings. In lieu of a start, Kilian threw a simulated game at Iowa a few days ago to stay sharp, so he should be able to provide the Cubs with a decent amount of length if he does in fact get the call to the big leagues Saturday.