Kilian will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The top pitching prospect in the organization, Kilian's arrival in the majors had been expected this summer. He has a 2.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB in 32.2 innings over his last seven starts at Triple-A. It took him a few starts to establish the mid-90s fastball velocity he finished last year's Arizona Fall League with en route to MVP honors of the championship game. If Kilian performs well in Saturday's start, he could be up for good.