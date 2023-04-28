Cubs manager David Ross confirmed Friday that Kilian will start Saturday against the Marlins, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kilian will get the start in the place of Jameson Taillon with Taillon placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. Kilian has registered a 7.15 ERA for Triple-A Iowa, but eight of the nine runs he's allowed over 11.1 innings came in his first start. Kilian is not a future ace, but he throws four pitches for strikes to keep hitters off-balance, and he could be a solid -- if unspectacular -- option while he's am ember of the Chicago rotation.