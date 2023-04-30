Kilian (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against Miami. He struck out four.

Kilian was called up from Triple-A to start in place of Jameson Taillon (groin) on Saturday and got yanked after just 3.1 innings. Despite not allowing a home run, Kilian was tagged for seven earned runs and 10 hits, each of which were career-highs. Going back to last season, Kilian has given up at least five earned runs in each of his last three starts and has yet to pick up a win in the big leagues after going 0-2 in 2022. Considering his massive struggles against a Marlins roster that has averaged the third-fewest runs per game (3.39) this season, it's unclear if Kilian will toe the rubber any time soon. Regardless, he remains an unsavory fantasy option.