Kilian will be called up from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kilian made his big-league debut June 5 and allowed three runs across five innings, and he'll rejoin Chicago on Wednesday for his second outing. The right-hander may receive a longer look in the rotation this time around since the Cubs currently have veterans Marcus Stroman (shoulder), Wade Miley (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) on the injured list. The 25-year-old has made 10 starts at Triple-A this season and has a 2.51 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB over 43 innings.