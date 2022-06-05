Kilian gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings Saturday in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Cardinals. He did not factor in the decision.

The Cubs' top pitching prospect, Kilian made his long-awaited debut in the nightcap against St. Louis and was perfect through the first three innings, including striking out the first two batters he faced. The Cardinals struck for three runs in the fourth inning with the top of the lineup getting a second look at Kilian. He leaned on his 93-mph sinker (touched 97 mph) and his 89 mph cutter (touched 92 mph) while also mixing in his 95-mph four-seamer and his curveball. It remains to be seen if Kilian will stick in a six-man rotation, but he could be optioned back to Triple-A Iowa when Chris Martin is activated from the bereavement list.