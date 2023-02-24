Kilian said he is working to correct a mechanical flaw this spring, which he hopes will allow him to post better results in 2023, Sahadev Sharmam of The Athletic reports.

Kilian made his MLB debut in 2022 and struggled mightily, posting a 10.32 ERA and 2.03 WHIP across three starts. It's not a huge sample size, and the 25-year-old still has decent prospect upside, so he could certainly turn a corner this year. The Cubs seemingly have a full rotation entering camp, so Kilian will likely have to compete for a bullpen role or begin the year with Triple-A Iowa.