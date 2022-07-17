Morel is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Mets.
Morel sat in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader but will return for the series finale and last game before the All-Star break. The rookie has had a nice first half with an .814 OPS through 54 games, and he's chipped in nine home runs and eight stolen bases.
