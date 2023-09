Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Morel had served as Chicago's designated hitter for each of the past three games, but he went just 1-for-7 at the dish in those games to bring his slash line to .148/.225/.309 since the beginning of August. With Morel unable to take advantage of his brief return to the everyday lineup, he appears set to move back into a utility role for the final month of the season.