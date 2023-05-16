Morel is starting in center field and batting third Tuesday against the Astros.

Cody Bellinger (knee) is absent from the lineup for this one, allowing yet another opportunity for Morel to impress. He's gone 9-for-26 (.346) with four homers and nine RBI in six games since his May 8 promotion from Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old can also work in at second base for the Cubs as Nico Hoerner recovers from a hamstring strain.