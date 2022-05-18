Appearing as a pinch hitter, Morel delivered a solo home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Morel began his MLB career with a bang, delivering a home run in his first at-bat during the eighth inning of the 7-0 win. He is the first Cubs player to homer in his first career at-bat since Willson Contreras did so in 2016, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. The 22-year-old was recalled from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday to replace Jason Heyward, who landed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Morel should be on the short side of a platoon in center with Rafael Ortega, so he may not see enough playing time in the short term to have a ton of fantasy value.