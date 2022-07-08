Morel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
The Cubs couldn't get much going in the contest, but Morel ensured that they weren't shut out with his two-run blast to left field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his ninth of the campaign and was just his third hit over his past six contests. Despite the recent mini-slump, Morel is enjoying a strong rookie campaign with a .273/.343/.503 slash line, 25 RBI, 33 runs and seven stolen bases in addition to the nine homers.
