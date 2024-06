Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Morel can be streaky with his power production, but he appears to be locked in right now, as he has two home runs across his last three games and three bombs in his last seven contests. The surge has pushed him up to 12 long balls for the season. Morel popped 26 home runs last year, and he certainly could reach or surpass that figure in 2024 if he stays healthy.