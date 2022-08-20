Morel went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.

Morel's sixth inning home run, his 12th of the season, put the Cubs ahead for good in the high-scoring contest. The rookie also has nine stolen bases this year and a solid .790 OPS. He showed off his versatility by starting at shortstop Friday, though he's also played outfield as well as second and third base. Morel's had a strong debut so far, and he could be primed for a big 2023 campaign assuming he has an Opening Day lineup spot.