Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Morel went deep in the second inning against Michael Kopech, one of four home runs in the contest for the Cubs. The 24-year-old continues to display good power, as he now has an .877 OPS and 16 long balls in 58 games. He had 16 home runs all of last year in 113 games during his rookie campaign, so he has a good chance of setting a new career high in 2023.