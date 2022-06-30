Morel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Morel came into Wednesday batting just .182 over his previous 10 games, and he dropped to ninth in the order as a result. However, the rookie showcased his abilities in this contest, recording his sixth home run of the season through 39 games. Morel has also stolen seven bases, giving him an intriguing mix of power and speed potential. The 23-year-old should remain a decent fantasy asset as long as he keeps seeing regular playing time.