Morel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 3-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

Morel has picked up four of his five stolen bases in his last four games, showing no hesitation to run. He was only 3-for-6 in stolen base attempts with Double-A Tennessee before joining the major-league roster. The versatile 22-year-old has earned regular playing time by hitting .286/.386/.469 with two home runs, five RBI and eight runs scored through 13 contests.