Morel may be ticketed for a utility role off the bench in 2023 with the Cubs adding several new players in the offseason, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

With Eric Hosmer and Dansby Swanson added in the infield, and Cody Bellinger added in the outfield, Morel has no clear path to regular playing time in Chicago. He may have to settle for a reserve role with some occasional starts at DH, or get sent to Triple-A Iowa, where the promising 23-year-old would be able to get additional seasoning.