Morel is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Morel has gone from a relatively unheralded prospect to one of the better players on the Cubs this season, thought he's recently hit a bit of a wall, going hitless in his last six games. He'll hit the bench for the second time in three games Tuesday, though he could start even more regularly than usual down the stretch if the Cubs trade away more regulars at the deadline.