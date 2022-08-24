site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Day off Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Morel isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Morel is resting after he hit .300 with a homer, a double, three runs and two RBI over the last seven games. Rafael Ortega will start in center field and bat sixth.
